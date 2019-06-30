Irish Ferries is Official Partner for Center Parcs Longford Forest

Center Parcs Longford Forest opened on Saturday 29 July, with Irish Ferries confirmed as the official ferry partner for UK guests, offering 25% savings on all ferry crossings to Ireland for confirmed guests.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer UK-based travellers with confirmed bookings at Center Parcs Longford Forest a massive 25% discount on their travel,” said Dermot Merrigan, Head of Passenger Sales, Irish Ferries. “The discount is on any route, any ferry – including the Dublin Swift fastcraft – and on any travel date including peak holiday times.”

“We are delighted to partner with Irish Ferries to offer a discount to guests travelling to Center Parcs Longford Forest,” said Simon Kay, Center Parcs’ Head of PR. “Our new village will welcome up to 2,500 guests on each short break, come rain or shine, and we can’t wait to introduce even more families to Center Parcs.”

The €233 million resort offers not only a Subtropical Swimming Paradise and more than 100 indoor and outdoor family activities, but 466 lodges and 30 apartments, plus Ireland’s biggest spa.

Within 48 hours of confirming a Center Parcs Longford Forest booking, UK-based holidaymakers will be sent a unique code that triggers a 25% discount on Irish Ferries crossings. Terms and Conditions apply.