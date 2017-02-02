News

Irish Ferries Launches ‘Everybody Free’ on Irish Sea Offer

The drive to win passenger traffic between Ireland and Britain has moved up a gear with the announcement by Irish Ferries of what it terms an ‘Everybody Free’ motorist offer that sees charges being made only for the car involved, with all accompanying passengers, including driver, travelling absolutely free-of-charge, up to a limit of six persons.

 

Dermot Merrigan, Head of Passenger Sales, said: “This is one of the most compelling offers that Irish Ferries has ever made.” The arrangement kicks-in with immediate effect and will be applicable on all bookings made until 21st February, for travel until 26th May inclusive, on cruise and fast ferry sailings from Dublin to Holyhead and from Rosslare to Pembroke.

 

The offer has the effect of cutting over €100 off the cost of a standard single fare to Britain for a car and four people.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

