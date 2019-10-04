Irish Ferries Launches Summer 2020 to France with 10% Off Bookings

As Ireland recovers from stormy weather conditions, with dark mornings and a long cold winter ahead, Irish Ferries is giving customers the chance to #sailinstyle for less with 10% off summer 2020 in France. Travelling directly from Dublin to the Normandy coast on the all-new W.B. Yeats, Irish holidaymakers have until Tuesday 3 December to take advantage of this early bird offer.

Available on return bookings from Thursday 28 March until Monday 30 September, the W.B. Yeats affords superior comfort to up to 1,800 passengers on a direct service from Dublin to Cherbourg. Providing voyagers with a unique and memorable cruise-style travel experience, guests are invited to indulge in innovative cuisine in the Lady Gregory Restaurant, enjoy a casual tasty snack in the Maud Gonne Bar & Lounge, or entertain the family with the magic of movies in The Abbey & The Peacock Cinema and Lounge.

Whether you are dreaming of summer sunshine on a quite sandy dune, planning a gourmet break away with friends, or exploring the French coastline on an action-packed trip with the children, the holiday begins the moment you step onboard the W.B. Yeats.

Relax and enjoy the freedom of unlimited luggage, free WiFi onboard, and the comfort of travelling from Dublin to France with your own car when you book your summer 2020 sailing for less before 3 December 2019.