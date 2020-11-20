News

Irish Ferries launches Summer ’21 schedule to France with FREE Flexibility on all bookings

Irish Ferries launches Summer ’21 schedule to France with FREE Flexibility on all bookings

While Ireland’s magnificent coastline played host to our holiday moments this year, we’ve all missed out on those precious memories of fun on foreign soil. Giving families the chance to escape reality and enjoy some much-needed sun, sea and sand, Irish Ferries has announced that its summer 2021 schedule to France is now available, with a FREE Flexibility option on every booking made before December 31st.

For a low deposit of just €150.00, families yearning for epic adventure and eager to make up for lost time, can now set their dreams in motion with full flexibility to cancel or amend their travel plans up to 8 days in advance of departure. With plenty to do in Normandy and beyond and the freedom of travelling with your own car, this long overdue holiday truly will begin the moment you step onboard.

Family holidays with Irish Ferries

Travel with Irish Ferries on the award-winning W.B.Yeats directly from Dublin to Cherbourg, with the peace of mind that your family will be protected by a comprehensive safety programme. Delivering the highest standards of onboard social distancing and hygiene controls with in-car check-in, spacious indoor lounges and outdoor decks; 100% fresh sea air all round and a choice of private cabins – many with Wi-Fi and free movies, choose the safer way to get away next summer.

Whether it’s a classic holiday with the kids, a chance to reconnect with a loved one, or a journey of self-discovery as we emerge from the gloom of 2020, start planning that proper break away to France with Irish Ferries and give yourself and your family the gift of something to look forward.

For more information and to book visit www.irishferries.com

*Terms and Conditions apply

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

PATA’s Christmas Travel Agent Champions?

Michael FloodNovember 19, 2020
Read More

Insight Vacations and Platinum Travel offer new bespoke trip of luxury Ireland

Michael FloodNovember 19, 2020
Read More

Norwegian Initiates Reorganisation Plan: NAI and AAA Granted Protection Under Irish Examinership

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2020
Read More

Travel Counsellors UK Annual Conference Goes Virtual Tomorrow

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2020
Read More

Stena Line marks 25 years of Dublin-Holyhead service

Michael FloodNovember 18, 2020
Read More

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2021 names Burren EcoTourism Network

Michael FloodNovember 18, 2020
Read More

Airline Ancillary Revenue Falls to $58.2 billion in 2020, Erasing 5 Years of Annual Gains

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Lufthansa Group to introduce new menu with regional twist

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Wins Health & Safety Team of the Year 2020

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland