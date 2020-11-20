Irish Ferries launches Summer ’21 schedule to France with FREE Flexibility on all bookings

While Ireland’s magnificent coastline played host to our holiday moments this year, we’ve all missed out on those precious memories of fun on foreign soil. Giving families the chance to escape reality and enjoy some much-needed sun, sea and sand, Irish Ferries has announced that its summer 2021 schedule to France is now available, with a FREE Flexibility option on every booking made before December 31st.

For a low deposit of just €150.00, families yearning for epic adventure and eager to make up for lost time, can now set their dreams in motion with full flexibility to cancel or amend their travel plans up to 8 days in advance of departure. With plenty to do in Normandy and beyond and the freedom of travelling with your own car, this long overdue holiday truly will begin the moment you step onboard.

Travel with Irish Ferries on the award-winning W.B.Yeats directly from Dublin to Cherbourg, with the peace of mind that your family will be protected by a comprehensive safety programme. Delivering the highest standards of onboard social distancing and hygiene controls with in-car check-in, spacious indoor lounges and outdoor decks; 100% fresh sea air all round and a choice of private cabins – many with Wi-Fi and free movies, choose the safer way to get away next summer.

Whether it’s a classic holiday with the kids, a chance to reconnect with a loved one, or a journey of self-discovery as we emerge from the gloom of 2020, start planning that proper break away to France with Irish Ferries and give yourself and your family the gift of something to look forward.

For more information and to book visit www.irishferries.com

*Terms and Conditions apply