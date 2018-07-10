News

Irish Ferries mv Ulysses Will Be Out of Service Longer

Irish Ferries mv Ulysses Will Be Out of Service Longer

Irish Ferries has announced that the mv Ulysses will not be operating on the Dublin-Holyhead route for one to two weeks longer than originally anticipated.

The statement said: “The technical issue that has recently disrupted our cruise ferry Ulysses on the Dublin-Holyhead route has not yet been fully resolved. We have now been informed by service engineers that the issue with Ulysses is more serious than originally anticipated and the vessel will be out of service for a further period of one to two weeks.

“We will adjust the schedules of our other vessels to minimise the disruption to our customers as much as possible. We continue to operate our schedule (ex-Dublin – 08.05 and 20.55 and ex-Holyhead – 02.40 and 14.10) using our alternate vessel Epsilon and will increase the number of Dublin Swift sailings with an additional round trip in the evening.

“We are currently contacting those affected passengers in order of sailing date and sailing time. Please be patient. If your booking is affected, you will be updated by telephone, by SMS or by email with details of an alternate sailing.

“Irish Ferries apologies for the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Thank you for your patience.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

