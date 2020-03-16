News

Irish Ferries Offers Change for Free and 10% Off All Routes

Irish Ferries Offers Change for Free and 10% Off All Routes

Irish Ferries appreciates that you may be concerned about planning to travel at the moment, or even with your existing travel plans. As you know, we make your safety and the safety of our crew a top priority and are liaising on a very regular basis with our partner health and maritime authorities.

To help you with your plans, we are waiving amendment fees for new bookings made from 12-31 March, giving you extra flexibility at the current time and confidence when booking.

If you are worried about an existing booking, don’t hesitate to contact us to see what your options are.

Come onboard and enjoy the fresh sea air, lots of room to roam and plenty of space for you and your family. Speed across the Irish Sea on the Dublin Swift or take one of our cruise ferries from Holyhead or Pembroke and discover everything Britain has to offer.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Amazing Thailand Meets the Trade in Dublin

Michael FloodMarch 16, 2020
Read More

Covid-19: By the End of May, Most World Airlines Will Be Bankrupt – CAPA

Neil SteedmanMarch 16, 2020
Read More

ITAA Calls for Government Support Plan for Travel Sector

Neil SteedmanMarch 15, 2020
Read More

Brittany Ferries Confirms Immediate Changes to Ferry Schedules

Neil SteedmanMarch 15, 2020
Read More

Malta Introduces 14-Day Quarantine for All Arrivals

Neil SteedmanMarch 15, 2020
Read More

Norwegian to suspend more than 4000 flights and implement layoffs

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2020
Read More

ECTAA Welcomes European Commission Response to Covid-19

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2020
Read More

Covid-19 Puts Up to 50m Travel and Tourism Jobs at Risk – WTTC

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2020
Read More

Updates on Event Cancellations by European Consumer Centre Ireland

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland