Irish Ferries Offers Change for Free and 10% Off All Routes

Irish Ferries appreciates that you may be concerned about planning to travel at the moment, or even with your existing travel plans. As you know, we make your safety and the safety of our crew a top priority and are liaising on a very regular basis with our partner health and maritime authorities.

To help you with your plans, we are waiving amendment fees for new bookings made from 12-31 March, giving you extra flexibility at the current time and confidence when booking.

If you are worried about an existing booking, don’t hesitate to contact us to see what your options are.

Come onboard and enjoy the fresh sea air, lots of room to roam and plenty of space for you and your family. Speed across the Irish Sea on the Dublin Swift or take one of our cruise ferries from Holyhead or Pembroke and discover everything Britain has to offer.