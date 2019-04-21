Irish Ferries Offers 25% Off Fares to Britain in Flash Sale

Irish Ferries is running a flash sale with 25% off trips across the Irish Sea on bookings made up to midnight on Wednesday 24 April 2019.

The deal covers trips from Dublin Port to Holyhead and from Rosslare to Pembroke from 20 April to 18 December 2019, including sailings on bank holidays and weekends. There are no restrictions on routes or vessels – you can choose to speed across on the Dublin Swift fast ferry or cruise on a choice of ships and routes.

The deal is applicable to new motorist bookings only. Fees for non-web bookings apply. Standard terms and conditions of booking and travel apply. Cannot be used with any other discount / promotion.