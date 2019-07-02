News

Irish Ferries Offers 25% Off Sailings to Britain, 15% Off Sailings to France

Irish Ferries is offering 25% off sailings to Britain – and children go free. The offer is valid on all Irish Sea routes when booked online and 48 hours in advance and by midnight on Wednesday 3 July for travel from 30 June up to 18 December 2019 inclusive.

Irish Ferries is also offering 15% off selected sailings to France in July. The offer is valid for midweek sailings from Ireland to France (Sunday – Wednesday) and from France – Ireland (Monday to Thursday) when booked online and 48 hours in advance and by midnight on Wednesday 10 July for travel from the 8 July up to 14 August 2019 inclusive.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

