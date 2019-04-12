News

Irish Ferries Offers Deals on Holidays to Drayton Manor & Thomas Land

Irish Ferries is offering deals on holidays to Drayton Manor & Thomas Land in Staffordshire, England, which has more than 100 rides and attractions, from €527 for travel and stay between up to 22 May 2019, including Easter.

One of the most popular theme parks in Britain, the award-winning Drayton Manor features a selection of thrill rides, water rides, and rollercoasters, coupled with a conservation zoo, home to more than 100 animals. It has Europe’s only Thomas Land, with 25 Thomas and Friends rides and attractions.

Irish Ferries is offering short-break holidays, including a three-night stay at the Best Western Tillington Hall Hotel with breakfast, return car ferry crossing and a one-day park pass, for €527 for a family of two adults and two children under 11 years sharing a family room.

New for 2019 there is also the option to stay in the park at the 4* Drayton Manor Hotel, a few minutes’ walk from all the rides and attractions. Irish Ferries is offering a two-night stay with breakfast, sharing a family room, return car ferry crossing, and a one-day park pass for €647.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

