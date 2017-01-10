Irish Ferries Rings in New Year with 25% Savings on UK Fares

News likely to appeal to those seeking to banish the January blues is the announcement from Irish Ferries of a 25% reduction for motorists on its Irish Sea sailings.

The New Year ‘bonus’ deal is valid for all cruise ferry sailings and the majority of Dublin Swift fast ferry crossings between Ireland and Britain up to 15th December next – but customers need to be quick as the offer applies to new reservations made by 13th January.

The 25% savings, which can be made during Easter, mid-term breaks and peak Summer holidays, also apply to pre-booked Club Class seats and cabins.

On the Irish Sea, Irish Ferries operates up to 16 daily crossings between Dublin and Holyhead and Rosslare and Pembroke.