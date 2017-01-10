News

Irish Ferries Rings in New Year with 25% Savings on UK Fares

Irish Ferries Rings in New Year with 25% Savings on UK Fares

News likely to appeal to those seeking to banish the January blues is the announcement from Irish Ferries of a 25% reduction for motorists on its Irish Sea sailings.

Irish Ferries rings in the New Year with 25% savings on UK fares

Irish Ferries rings in the New Year with 25% savings on UK fares

The New Year ‘bonus’ deal is valid for all cruise ferry sailings and the majority of Dublin Swift fast ferry crossings between Ireland and Britain up to 15th December next – but customers need to be quick as the offer applies to new reservations made by 13th January.

The 25% savings, which can be made during Easter, mid-term breaks and peak Summer holidays, also apply to pre-booked Club Class seats and cabins.

On the Irish Sea, Irish Ferries operates up to 16 daily crossings between Dublin and Holyhead and Rosslare and Pembroke.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Big New Year Global Sale

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak January 2017 Campaign

SuperBreak Launches Free Deals Campaign with Iceland Incentive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
A330-200 Air Transat RR V06_NOUV_R1-1

Air Transat Seat Sale from Dublin to Canada

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
belinda-vazquez

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Swiss Irish Business Association Home Page

Catherine Grennell-Whyte is Honoured by SIBA

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance, Ross Waters, Tour America

Ross is Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico December Winner

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
orrs-travel-1

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Arriving Passengers

Dublin Airport Sets New Record with 28m Passengers Last Year

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland