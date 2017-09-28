Irish Ferries Scarefest Package Announced

Irish Ferries has unveiled a ‘fright-fully’ attractive family package to Alton Towers Resort’s annual Scarefest – likely to appeal brave parents and children seeking an action-packed break this October.

Valid for travel until 3rd November, the €459 deal sees two adults and two children under 11 enjoy three nights with breakfast in the nearby Best Western Tillington Hall Hotel, inclusive of return car ferry travel and one full day’s entry pass to the theme park.

Coupled with spine-tingling favourites such as the House of Monsters, Rides at Dusk and the Freak Show Scare Zone, those seeking a less terrifying experience can visit Alton Towers Cbeebies Land, which offers children the opportunity to meet favourites such as Postman Pat, Tree Fu Tom, Upsy Daisy and Igglepiggle.