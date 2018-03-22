News

Irish Ferries Unveils Drayton Manor Theme Park Package

The latest announcement from Irish Ferries Holidays of a cost-saving package to Drayton Manor & Thomas Land Theme Park in Staffordshire, England, could be timely news for families seeking a fun-filled break with Easter holidays fast approaching.

Valid until 20th May 2018, a three-night stay with breakfast at the nearby Best Western Tillington Hall Hotel is €479 for two adults and two children under 11 sharing, inclusive of return car cruise ferry crossing and one full-day pass to the park.

One of the most popular theme parks in Britain, the award-winning Drayton Manor features a selection of thrill rides, water rides, and rollercoasters, coupled with a zoo, a farm and the Thomas the Tank Engine-inspired Thomas Land – packed with rides and attractions likely to appeal to the younger visitors.

