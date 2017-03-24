Irish Ferries Unveils ‘Egg-Cellent’ Haven Offers

Irish Ferries has unveiled a suite of ‘egg-cellent’ family deals at a selection of popular UK Haven Holiday parks, likely to appeal to parents seeking a fun break with the little ones this Easter.

Breakaways at Greenacres and Presthaven Sands in North Wales, Lakelands in the Lake District and Cala Gran near Blackpool start from €548 for three nights, €521 (four nights) and €664 (seven nights). Prices quoted are for up to six people, staying in a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home, inclusive of return car ferry crossing.

Coupled with egg hunts and a host of Easter-themed activities, each park offers activities to suit all the family, including heated indoor pools, go karting, bike hire, children’s clubs, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts, among many others.