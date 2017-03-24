News

Irish Ferries Unveils ‘Egg-Cellent’ Haven Offers

Irish Ferries Unveils ‘Egg-Cellent’ Haven Offers

Irish Ferries has unveiled a suite of ‘egg-cellent’ family deals at a selection of popular UK Haven Holiday parks, likely to appeal to parents seeking a fun break with the little ones this Easter.

Breakaways at Greenacres and Presthaven Sands in North Wales, Lakelands in the Lake District and Cala Gran near Blackpool start from €548 for three nights, €521 (four nights) and €664 (seven nights). Prices quoted are for up to six people, staying in a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home, inclusive of return car ferry crossing.

Coupled with egg hunts and a host of Easter-themed activities, each park offers activities to suit all the family, including heated indoor pools, go karting, bike hire, children’s clubs, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts, among many others.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_3472

Turkish Airlines to North Cyprus

Michael FloodMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Government support needed to navigate challenges facing Irish Travel Trade     Dublin, 22nd March 2017  The Irish Travel Industry Trade Show, Ireland’s largest ever travel trade show, took place in RDS Hall 3, Dublin 4, today to a large gathering of travel professionals from across the country. The event was an opportunity for travel professionals to meet and discuss the growing challenges facing the industry. Pictured at the trade show are Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA and Cormac Meehan, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA). ***NO FEE*** Photography: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography For further information please contact: Maree Rigney, Limelight Communications, maree.rigney@limelight.ie 01 668 0600 or 086 3587153 Kathryn Byrne, Limelight Communications, kathryn.byrne@limelight.ie  01 668 0600 or 085 233 6033

ITAA President Calls on Minister Ross to Address Bonding and Brexit

Michael FloodMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Trailfinders 1

Trailfinders Ireland’s Award-Winning Ways

Neil SteedmanMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Valletta Waterfront

Valletta Unveils European Capital of Culture 2018 Programme

Neil SteedmanMarch 24, 2017
Read More
ITAA_17

Cormac Meehan Re-Elected as ITAA President

Michael FloodMarch 24, 2017
Read More
ASM Your Car Hire

Your Car Hire Appoints ASM as GSA for Ireland

Neil SteedmanMarch 24, 2017
Read More
RCI 2018 SAILINGS ON SALE NOW

2018 Sailings Are On Sale Now

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI BREAK FREE

Break Free!

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI ESCAPE ORDINARY

Escape the Ordinary

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland