Irish Ferries Unveils Legoland Family Deal

Irish Ferries has added a new destination to its portfolio of short-break packages by announcing a partnership with the UK’s favourite children’s theme park: Legoland Windsor Resort in Berkshire, England.

To mark the occasion, the ferry company has unveiled details of a three-night family stay with breakfast at the nearby 4-star Grovefield House Hotel for two adults and two children under 11 sharing. Priced from €227 each, the deal is vaild for departures until Monday 25th June 2018 and includes return car cruise ferry crossing and two full day passes to the park for all the family.

Featuring over 55 rides, live shows and attractions – where children can fly through the treetops to escape fearsome dragons, meet their favourite Star Wars characters, and ride thrilling rapids with a Viking fleet – Legoland Windsor Resort is one of the most visited theme parks in Britain.