Irish Ferries Unveils New Season Deal at Alton Towers

Alton Towers Resort reopens for the 2018 season on Friday 9th March and Irish Ferries Holidays is choosing to mark the occasion by announcing a family-friendly deal running until 20th May.

A three-night stay with breakfast in the nearby Best Western Tillington Hall Hotel is €481 for a family of two adults and two children under 11 years, inclusive of return car ferry crossing and two full days at Alton Towers Resort.

Alton Towers Cbeebies Land offers children the opportunity to meet favourites such as Postman Pat, Tree Fu Tom, Upsy Daisy and Igglepiggle, coupled with the enjoyment of an In The Night Garden Magical Boat Ride.

For those chasing more high octane adventure, new this season and set to be unveiled on 17th March will be the Wicker Man thrill ride – the first wooden rollercoaster to be built in the UK for 21 years.