Irish Ferries Update on W.B. Yeats Disrupted Sailings

As of Monday 30th April, 96% of the bookings affected by the rescheduling of Irish Ferries sailings on its Ireland-France route over the period 12th to 29th July 2018 have chosen to be accommodated on alternate sailings to France, with a small portion of these (4%) choosing to cancel and accept a full refund.

Dedicated teams continue to be in contact with customers affected by this disruption, caused by the likely late delivery of W.B. Yeats to Irish Ferries by the German shipyard.

Irish Ferries said: “Given the extraordinary circumstances behind these cancellations, we continue to allocate all necessary resources and have deck space and accommodation reserved for remaining passengers, to ensure that their travel arrangements to and from France will proceed.

“Irish Ferries again apologises for the inconvenience caused to passengers booked on these sailings.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

