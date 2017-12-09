Irish Ferries Upwraps Christmas Gift Idea

A travel voucher towards next year’s summer holiday could make a ‘ferry merry’ Christmas gift this year for families, friends or colleagues – according to Irish Ferries.

The company is now taking bookings for 2018 sailings to France and for its new €144 million, 55,000-tonne cruise ferry, W.B. Yeats, which will be the largest and most luxurious ferry ever to sail on the Irish Sea when it enters service on Irish Ferries’ Dublin – France routes next summer.

On French routes, €100 is all that is required to secure a reservation, with the balance payable just six weeks before departure. Vouchers can be purchased online and used to cover full or part payment of a fare or to upgrade an existing booking.

Driving Home for Christmas – Early Booking Advised

Meanwhile, with the rush to travel home for Christmas and New Year due to get underway soon and online bookings filling up fast, Irish Ferries is reminding passengers intending to travel over the festive period that they should book early in order to secure their preferred sailings on busy Irish Sea routes.

Pointing to the fact that Christmas is normally the busiest time of year, Dermot Merrigan, Head of Passenger Sales, said: “Many of our customers choose to drive home for the festive season, filling their car boots with gifts and toys. With no baggage charges, passengers can bring as many presents as they like, including the mistletoe and wine – it all goes free on the ferry!”