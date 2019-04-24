News

Irish Ferries’ W.B. Yeats Named Ferry of the Year 2019

Irish Ferries’ W.B. Yeats has received the ‘Ferry of the Year 2019’ award at the annual Ferry Shipping Summit. The cruise ferry, which was recognised for its “striking exterior and timeless interior deign”, is currently sailing between Dublin and Cherbourg up to four times per week.

Premium suite

Andrew Sheen, Irish Ferries’ Managing Director, said: “Irish Ferries are enormously proud and delighted that the W.B. Yeats has been named Ferry of the Year for 2019. The award is recognition for a cruise-ferry that has established a new design standard with maximum flexibility in mind to serve both the Irish Sea and Ireland-France route.”

Lady Gregory Restaurant

Along with the Shippax Ferry Concept and Shippax Interior Architecture Awards, the ‘Ferry of the Year 2019’ award marks a hat-trick of wins for the W.B. Yeats. Recognised for its dynamic design and class-leading technologies, the W.B. Yeats can transport up to 300 cars and 165 trucks, while also providing its 1,800 passengers with luxurious comfort and style defining sophistication.

Irish Ferries is currently running a 10% off France sale on sailings in May, June or September. This special offer is only available for online bookings made before midnight on 30 April.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

