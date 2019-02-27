Irish Ferries W.B. Yeats Offers Luxury Sea Travel

Irish holidaymakers will experience a whole new era of luxury sea travel, with refined accommodation, fine dining and a host of family fun entertainment, as Thursday 14th March 2019 marks the first of up to four departures per week from Dublin to France by Irish Ferries with its new ship, W.B. Yeats.

Measuring 195m in length and capable of transporting 300 cars and 165 trucks, W.B. Yeats will afford superior comfort to 1,800 passengers. Departing directly from Dublin Port, the relaxing sailing will take approximately 18 hours, with guests invited to enjoy the luxury of space and sea views, free wi-fi, a choice of movies in two cinemas, the chance to shop bestselling brands, or to simply unwind in the many bars and restaurants onboard. Setting sail at 16.00 on the days of departure, passengers will arrive in Cherbourg at 11.00 local time, relaxed and ready for adventure after a comfortable night’s sleep and a leisurely breakfast.

Dynamic in design, with class-leading technologies, W.B. Yeats is the first new-build ferry to be nominated for two industry-leading Shippax awards, as well as a Ferry Shipping Summit Award. Committed to improving the sustainability of the Irish Ferries fleet, the W.B. Yeats has been fitted with next generation engineering systems and is the first new-build passenger ferry installed with the latest in emissions scrubber technology to reduce harmful air emissions, as well as a Ballast Water Treatment System designed to protect the marine environment. Onboard, energy efficient LED lighting systems have been installed throughout and recyclable materials are replacing plastics such as straws and lids onboard.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director, Irish Ferries said: “We are delighted to welcome guests onboard the W.B. Yeats this afternoon. While this spectacular ship is already in service on the Irish Sea, we are very excited to get her started on the Dublin to Cherbourg crossing, which will strengthen our tourism and trading links with France, one of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations.”

Nora Costello, Consumer Marketing & Sales Director, Irish Ferries, added: “I am thrilled that Irish holidaymakers now have the chance to sail in style directly from Dublin to the Normandy coast on the magnificent W.B. Yeats. Families have the space to move and be well entertained with family fun as well as movie screenings in The Abbey and The Peacock cinemas, while those hoping for a more tranquil crossing can relax and unwind with a good book in the quiet lounge or enjoy the sea views on deck. The embodiment of relaxation, the holiday truly begins the moment passengers step onboard.”

Presenting style-defining sophistication, the W.B. Yeats décor exudes understated elegance with natural tones and rich furnishings accented by state-of-the-art lighting and breath-taking panoramic sea views. W.B Yeats invites adventure, so whether it’s a gourmet break away in a picturesque French village, or a seaside adventure for all the family, enjoy the freedom of unlimited luggage, free wi-fi onboard and the comfort of travelling from Dublin to France with your own car when you book your summer sailing on www.irishferries.com

