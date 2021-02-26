Irish Ghosts & Ghouls – A Live Webinar

Join Eileen Cordero and the rest of the Adams & Butler team to learn about the ghosts and unexplained spiritual presences that still linger centuries later in the haunted castles, stately homes, and roaming the alleys and dungeons of Irish cities! It’ll be spooktacular!

Learn about the two Halloween Festivals; Derry Halloween held in Derry & Púca Festival in Meath, just north of Dublin which are perfect for families or grown-ups with lots of different types of activities from fun to historical to cultural… there is something for every one!!

Did you know?…

Halloween originated in Ireland! Evidence gathered from archaeology digs, legends, myths and Celtic history have all been examined to unearth the story of the authentic origins of Halloween in Ireland.

According to Irish folklore, Halloween can be traced back to the ancient Celtic tradition of Samhain. The old Irish for ‘summer’s end’, Samhain marked the end of the harvest season and the start of the New Year.

The celebration of the Celtic new year involved lighting fires, feasting on the crops of the harvest, music, gathering together and storytelling, a very vibrant and long-lasting tradition in Ireland.

The púca is primarily a creature of Celtic folklore. Considered to be bringers both of good and bad fortune, they could help or hinder rural and marine communities. Púcaí (its plural form in Irish) can have dark or white fur or hair. The creatures were said to be amorphous, and could take the appearance of horses, goats, cats, dogs, and hares. They may also take a human form, which includes various animal features, such as ears or a tail.

The Púca Festival town of Athboy is an important hub of Halloween tradition. Old manuscripts tell us that Tlachtga or The Hill of Ward, was a site of great Samhain gathering. It was at Tlachtga that the ancient Irish lit a fire from which all the fires in Ireland were rekindled. Recent archaeological excavations there suggest this ancient hill was used for feasting and celebration over 2,000 years ago, and to this day the Boyne Valley remains one of the many important historical sites of Halloween tradition in Ireland. Each of these sites has its own story, one being that every Samhain a host of otherworldly beings emerge from Oweynagat (cave of the cats) at Rathcroghan in County Roscommon.

This webinar and all the details are perfect timing to plan a spooky itinerary exploring haunted Ireland for your clients this Autumn!

