Irish Open Golf Goes with a Swing with Emirates

This year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open took place at Ballyliffen Golf Club links complex in Inishowen, Co Donegal, and Emirates was once again a major sponsor of the event, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Emirates hosts: Filippo Rocchi, Anita Thomas, Emer Peel, Jane Masterson, and Enda Corneille

Supported by the Rory Foundation, this championship is second only to the British Open and in recent years has attracted the world’s leading golfers. With a prize fund of US$7 million, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is one of the major tournaments on the European circuit. The winner of the event receives more than $1.1 million – not bad for four days’ work!

Laura Bonner had plenty of takers for her very special Muff Gin

Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates, was on hand to ensure that guests of the airline were treated to hospitality of the first order. He was ably assisted by Anita Thomas, Jane Masterson, Emer Peel and Filippo Rocchi and, in spite of a near five-hour coach journey from Dublin up to Donegal, the day went with a swing.

American golfer Julien Suri with Enda Corneille

Invited guests met at Emirates Sky Cargo and were well looked after by Emer Peel with coffee and Danish pastries at 06.30, setting us up for the uneventful coach journey to Donegal.

Rory McIlroy in pensive mood after a bad day on the greens

Anita Thomas awaited us on arrival at the golf course and brought us straight to the Emirates Pavilion overlooking the 18th green. Enda and his team eased away any tension that may have been felt after the long trip up with hospitality that was above and beyond all expectations.

Enda Corneille and Cormac Meehan, Meehan’s Travel

Making sure no one went hungry, breakfast was followed by lunch followed by afternoon tea, with some interesting golf watching in between.

Susan Kiernan, AskSusan, with Pearse Keller, Keller Travel

Great golf, a great day and great hospitality and continuous attention to detail were the marks of a most enjoyable experience.

Cormac Meehan and Cormac O‘Connell, Dublin Airport

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

