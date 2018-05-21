News

Irish Open is Coming to Lahinch Golf Club in 2019

Irish Open is Coming to Lahinch Golf Club in 2019

The announcement by the European Tour that Lahinch Golf Club, Co Clare, is to host the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has been welcomed locally by Clare County Council and An Garda Síochána.

Councillor Tom McNamara, Mayor of Clare, has described the Irish Open as a “prestige event” for sport in Ireland. “The hosting of the Irish Open in Lahinch will deliver a significant boost to the local economy and will showcase County Clare to an international audience.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “I want to congratulate the President and Club Captain of Lahinch Golf Club on what is a landmark achievement in the 126-year history of the club. We look forward to welcoming thousands of people to the county for an event that will provide a unique opportunity to showcase Clare as an excellent golfing and tourism destination.”

John Kerin, Garda Chief Superintendent for Clare, added: “An Garda Síochána looks forward to working with Lahinch Golf Club, Clare County Council, the local community and all other stakeholders in supporting the hosting of this prestigious event, which will bring thousands of visitors and revenue to Clare, along with some of the world’s leading golfers.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Holidays Launches in Ireland

Ian BloomfieldMay 21, 2018
Read More

Travelport Hosts the Trade for Golf and Spa

Ian BloomfieldMay 21, 2018
Read More

Andalucia Entertains Trade at Trinity College Dublin

Ian BloomfieldMay 21, 2018
Read More

Eurostar is First Rail Operator on Travelport Rich Content and Branding

Michael FloodMay 21, 2018
Read More

New Artisan Coffee Outlet Opens at Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanMay 21, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus Flies Direct to Seattle

Michael FloodMay 20, 2018
Read More

Tourism Ireland Wins Gold Award in China

Michael FloodMay 20, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries Cuts Fares 25% in Flash Sale

Michael FloodMay 18, 2018
Read More

GDPR is Coming – and ITTN Wants to Keep in Touch with You!

Neil SteedmanMay 17, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland