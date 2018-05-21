Irish Open is Coming to Lahinch Golf Club in 2019

The announcement by the European Tour that Lahinch Golf Club, Co Clare, is to host the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has been welcomed locally by Clare County Council and An Garda Síochána.

Councillor Tom McNamara, Mayor of Clare, has described the Irish Open as a “prestige event” for sport in Ireland. “The hosting of the Irish Open in Lahinch will deliver a significant boost to the local economy and will showcase County Clare to an international audience.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “I want to congratulate the President and Club Captain of Lahinch Golf Club on what is a landmark achievement in the 126-year history of the club. We look forward to welcoming thousands of people to the county for an event that will provide a unique opportunity to showcase Clare as an excellent golfing and tourism destination.”

John Kerin, Garda Chief Superintendent for Clare, added: “An Garda Síochána looks forward to working with Lahinch Golf Club, Clare County Council, the local community and all other stakeholders in supporting the hosting of this prestigious event, which will bring thousands of visitors and revenue to Clare, along with some of the world’s leading golfers.”