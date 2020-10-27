Irish people hoping for a jet-set summer as Aer Lingus research unveils 2021 travel trends

looks to banish lockdown blues by planning something to look forward to for Spring/Summer 21

New research examines post-2020 travel trends with 60% of people looking to get back abroad next year

56% of respondents highlight holidaying with friends and family they haven’t been able to see in 2020 as a priority in booking international travel next year.

Beach breaks come out top with 5 in 10 looking forward to a little sunbathing and beach lazing, whilst 40% are dreaming of that chic city break

62% plan to broaden their horizons and avoid the crowds by travelling to quieter ‘off-the-beaten-track’ destinations

Travellers consider return to ‘one big holiday’ with 4 in 10 looking for one more substantial annual trip whilst 36% dream big for 2021 with a bucket list venture in the works

Sustainability ranks highly in travel planning considerations for 2021, with 61% of Irish people factoring eco-efforts into their next holiday plan

London (28%), Rome (28%), Amsterdam (25%) and New York (24%) featured amongst the destinations travellers were keen to add to their wish lists for 2021

45% of Irish people are concerned about losing money should a trip need to be cancelled; Aer Lingus’ 2021 Book with Confidence policy alleviates this stress

27 October 2020: With level five restrictions in place across the country, it’s perhaps no surprise that many of us are planning something to look forward to in 2021 with travel top of mind for many. According to new research by Aer Lingus, 6 in 10 people are keen to travel abroad next year, subject to the implementation of a safe international travel policy.

The study of 1,000 people across the country into post 2020 travel habits also find that while 72% were satisfied or very satisfied with their staycation in Ireland, over half (57%) missed the guaranteed sun on a holiday abroad most this year. 7 in 10 say they missed escaping the daily grind of Ireland while 58% longed to see new sights, craving the excitement associated with discovering somewhere new.

Reconnecting in 2021 is a priority, with 56% of respondents highlighting holidaying with friends and family they haven’t been able to see in 2020 as a key consideration in booking international travel next year. Half of Irish respondents are looking forward to a little sun bathing and beach lazing, whilst 4 in 10 are dreaming of that chic city-break.

As the nation starts to look ahead at the longer-term implications on attitudes to travel, trends are set to change, with over 6 in 10 planning to broaden their horizons by travelling to quieter ‘off-the-beaten-track’ destinations – avoiding crowded resorts. In terms of frequency, travellers are more willing to consolidate travel; with 4 in 10 looking to a return to one more substantial/ further afield holiday per year rather than numerous smaller trips, whilst 36% are looking to take advantage of the next travel season, with a big bucket list or dream trip.

Interestingly, 61% of Irish people will be factoring sustainability into their next holiday plan, with 55% also desiring a holiday including lots of outdoor activity and experiences in nature – showing how 2020 has really made the nation appreciative of more eco-adventures.

Limited contacts and social bubbles have become a main-stay of daily life in recent months, which shows in Ireland’s group travel sentiment as travel circles look to become smaller next year; with the majority, 47%, aiming to travel with just a partner or immediate family, rather than in large groups.

In terms of barriers to travel in 2021; 60% raised concerns around health and safety in visiting a new country, as well as concerns around having to unexpectedly quarantine on their return to Ireland.

For the 45% concerned about losing money should a trip need to be cancelled; Aer Lingus’ 2021 flexible booking policy alleviates this stress, with free unlimited changes on all routes and all fare types as well as guaranteed voucher and cash refund options on certain fare types; allowing customers to book that long-anticipated summer holiday with confidence.

Commenting on the findings Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Shepherd said: “Aer Lingus is excited to help give Ireland something to look forward to, providing the opportunity to travel safely and with flexibility in summer 2021. We have lots of new ways to keep bookings flexible should travel plans change with our ‘Book with Confidence’ proposition and fantastic price offerings with direct flights to Europe starting at €25.99 and US and Canada at €159.”

With Aer Lingus, customers can book with the confidence that the airline prioritises the safety and wellbeing of customers and staff at all times. Earlier this year Aer Lingus introduced a range of safety measures in line with the guidance provided by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control). These measures include the mandatory wearing of face masks at all times by all customers and crew. Social distancing is practiced at check in, boarding gate, boarding and disembarking the aircraft. These measures, along with an enhanced cleaning system and our state-of-the-art air filtration technology as standard on our Airbus aircraft, ensure customers have a safe and comfortable flight.

For more information on the Aer Lingus summer 2021 sale, please visit www.aerlingus.com.