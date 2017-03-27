News

Ian Wins Paradores Prize at Irish Travel Industry Trade Show

The Irish Travel Industry Trade Show 2017 kicked off in its new location, the RDS, with a lunch for travel agents sponsored by Paradores and the Spanish Tourist Office. The lucky winner of the Paradores prize was Ian Collins from Strand Travel in Waterford.

Ian Collins from Strand Travel receives his prize from Juanjo Gonalezof,Paradores and Teresa Gancedo,Spanish Tourist Office.

Ian Collins, Strand Travel, receives his prize from Juanjo Gonalezof, Paradores, and Teresa Gancedo, Spanish Tourist Office

IMG_2267

Jeff Collins,Best4travel and Antoinette Young,Falcon  were in the RDS.

The show attracted more than 130 exhibitors who spent the day promoting their products to the many travel professionals who attended, and renewing business relationships.

There were lots of great prizes to be won by the agents who attended,Portugal hosted a pre- barbecue drinks reception with some fine wines from the sunny Mediterranean country.

IMG_2266

Mark Cilfford,O’Hanarahan Travel and John Barrett,Magic Vacations with Baunye Dimitrova and Jane Elliott from O’Hanarhan Travel.

Aer Lingus in association with Bradley International Airport and Connecticut,hosted an American style barbecue dinner together with an American football game.

IMG_2271

Maureen Meehan meets Michela Banks ,Royal Caribbean International.

IMG_3493

Isabel Oliveira from Tourism Malaysia at the RDS.

IMG_2296

Natalia Bel Llop was busy promoting Salou at the ITAA show.

IMG_3489

Geogre Barter,J. Barter Travel,Fatos Sahin,Turkish TO,Alper Sean Kanburogln and Onur Gul,Turkish Airlines.



Bernadette Goldsmith and Blaithin O'Donnell were on the Air Candada Rouge stand .

Bernadette Goldsmith and Blaithin O’Donnell were on the Air Candada Rouge stand .

Clair Dunne,The Travel Broker with Lynda Betsch,Aegean Airlines . The Greek carrier will fly three times a week from Dublin to Athens this summer.

Clair Dunne,The Travel Broker with Lynda Betsch,Aegean Airlines .
The Greek carrier will fly three times a week from Dublin to Athens this summer.


and Hortense

Kim Longley and Hortensio Fernandes from Yellowfish Transfers  were part of the Portuguese trade group in the RDS.

 

 



Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

