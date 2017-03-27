Ian Wins Paradores Prize at Irish Travel Industry Trade Show

The Irish Travel Industry Trade Show 2017 kicked off in its new location, the RDS, with a lunch for travel agents sponsored by Paradores and the Spanish Tourist Office. The lucky winner of the Paradores prize was Ian Collins from Strand Travel in Waterford.

The show attracted more than 130 exhibitors who spent the day promoting their products to the many travel professionals who attended, and renewing business relationships.

There were lots of great prizes to be won by the agents who attended,Portugal hosted a pre- barbecue drinks reception with some fine wines from the sunny Mediterranean country.

Aer Lingus in association with Bradley International Airport and Connecticut,hosted an American style barbecue dinner together with an American football game.















