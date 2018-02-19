News

Irish Travel Trade Experiencing Increase in Fraud Activity

Irish Travel Trade Experiencing Increase in Fraud Activity

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is advising its members to be extra vigilant following an increase in online and phone fraud activity. In recent weeks a number of ITAA members nationwide have experienced credible attempts by fraudsters to manipulate or trick their staff through targeted emails and phone calls.

One incident involved an attempted credit card scam to purchase hotel rooms. The query came in by phone and was followed up through email. In most incidences, the fraudsters have attempted to extract confidential data and divert funds being sent from one person or organisation to another.

Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive, said: “We are calling on our members, and all retailers, to be vigilant of any type of enquiry along these lines and to report to your credit card provider any suspicious activity or transactions.”

In order to guard against such attacks, the ITAA is advising businesses to be on the lookout for unusual activity around transactions, to ensure their email system is up to date and secure, and to use two-factor authentication where possible.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_3941

Incredible India Seminar Comes to Dublin

Michael FloodFebruary 19, 2018
Read More
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE Cork Airport has named the Shine Centre for Autism as its Charity of the Year for 2018. Pictured at the announcement at Cork Airport were brothers Harry (6) and Ryan (9) O’Connell from Carrigaline, along with Laura Crowley, Manager of Educational Support Services, Shine and Eamon O'Donovan, The Loop Retail Operations Manager, Cork Airport Also included are Kathryn O'Dwyer (left) and Kathleen Walshe, Cork Airport Communications Dept (right). Along with fundraising events throughout the year, Cork Airport has Shine donation boxes located throughout the terminal and The Loop Shop. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Shine Centre for Autism is Cork Airport Charity of the Year 2018

Michael FloodFebruary 16, 2018
Read More
IMG_4599

Insight Vacations/Luxury Gold Highlight Authentic Dining Experiences

Ian BloomfieldFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Sunway Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day from Sunway

Michael FloodFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Aer Lingus Seattle

Aer Lingus Spring Flash Sale On Until Tomorrow

Michael FloodFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Bled Slovenia

Fall in Love with Slovenia with TUI

Michael FloodFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Commission for Aviation Regulation

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Adds Trading Name for Another

Neil SteedmanFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Aer Lingus Regional

Stobart Air Invests €13.8m as Dublin to Kerry and Donegal Contracts Renewed

Neil SteedmanFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
WTM Portfolio

WTM Portfolio Opens Registration for Events in  Latin America, Africa and Middle East

Neil SteedmanFebruary 15, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland