Irish Travel Trade Show at the RDS

John Spollen, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association, welcomed delegates to the Spanish Tourist Board/Lanzarote 2019 lunch prior to the opening of the Irish Travel Trade Show at the RDS, emphasising the close relationship between Spain and Ireland and the more than 1.3 million Irish visitors to Spain in 2018. He also welcomed everyone to the opening of the exhibition and announced that the 2019 ITAA conference will take place in Cordoba, Spain, on 17th October.

Carlota Farriol, PortAventura; Natalia Bel Llop, Salou Tourist Board, and Jackie Brennan, FEDHT

Hector Fernandez, Chief Executive, Lanzarote Tourist Board, joint sponsor of the lunch with the Spanish Tourist Office, was delighted by the more than 200,000 visitors to the island in 2018. He thanked the trade for their support and, with new hotels and products, looked forward to a very special year in 2019. Lanzarote has been the winner of the Irish Travel Trade Award for Best Sun Destination for many years. Antoinette Young, TUI Ireland, was the lucky winner of flights for two plus a seven-night stay in Lanzarote.

Amanda Middler and Akvile Marozaite, both Silversea

There were 125 exhibitors in the trade show and activity around the event was brisk.

Declan Power and Isabel Harrison, Shannon Airport, with Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection Holidays

Olwen McKinney, Amadeus, and Dermot Merrigan, Irish Ferries

The Finnair team: Linda Macken, Jialing Tang, Jack Grennell-Hobbs, and Catherine Grennell-Whyte

Douglas Adams, eMerchantPay and Emma McHale, Hertz

Phil Collings, Hahn Air, and Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker

Antonio Martin-Machuca, Andalucia, and Juana Rosa Aleman, Gran Canaria

Hector Fernandez and Arminda Delgado, Turismo Lanzarote

