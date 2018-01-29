News

Irish Visitors to Cyprus Increase by 79.8%

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation has announced an impressive 79.8% year-on-year increase in Irish visitors in 2017. From January to December 2017, the island saw 7,310 Irish arrivals compared to 4,066 arrivals in 2016. The most popular months for Irish visitors to travel to Cyprus in 2017 were October (1,455 arrivals – 292.2% up on 2016), July (1,143 arrivals – 6.5% up on 2016) and June (1,124 arrivals – 395.2% up on 2016).

The CTO is also celebrating a record-breaking year for tourism overall with global visitors up 14.6% in 2017 compared to 2016. From January to December 2017, global tourist arrivals reached 3,652,073, a 14.6% increase on 2016 (3,186,531).

Prodromos Chamboulides, St Raphael Resort; HE Costas Papademas, Ambassador of Republic of Cyprus; and Paul Nolan, APG Ireland

Guinness Storehouse in Dublin was the venue for a dinner hosted by Paul Nolan, APG-Ireland, along with Marios Erotokritou and Marina Mylona, Cyprus Tourism Organisation, and the event was honoured by the attendance of HE Costas Papademas, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus.

The warm relationship between Cyprus and Ireland continues, with increasing Irish visitor numbers expected this year.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

