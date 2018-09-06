Irish Visitors to Germany Grow by 12.9%

The German National Tourist Office duo of Jeanette Schuchmann, Deputy Director and Charles Wilson,Sales Manager hosted the trade for an up to date briefing followed by dinner in Dublin’s Merrion Hotel.They revealed that Irish visitors to Germany had grown by 12.9% for the first six months of this year.

Tourism is extremely important for the German economy.Total consumer spending by tourists (day trips and overnight stays by domestic and international travellers): €287.2 billion.The tourism industry in Germany employs 3 million people directly.

For Germany, Ireland offers enormous potential for holiday-trips abroad,with a prediction of an annual growth rate of 3.3% up to 2013.Germany the second most popular destination for Europeans for the eighth year running.Growth 2017/16: + 9%, with France in second place and Spain still the leader.

Magic Cities & Historic Highlights

There are 10 ‘magic cities’ in Germany – with Berlin the most visited by Irish travellers.

These cities are always popular, but there is scope to explore further: Germany’s 17 ‘Historic Highlights’ , are rich in architecture, attractions, culture and history and offer a fresh perspective on city breaks.

Looking forward to events and themes in Germany,Germany is celebrating 100th. Anniversary of Bauhaus next year.Main routes will include Berlin, Dessauand Weimar.

Other destinations‘off the beaten track’: Alfeld, Essen, Celle, Krefeld, Münster, Hamburg and the Ruhr.

This will provide an ideal opportunity for arts, culture and history products and will include new museums and a ‘Grand Tour of Modernism’.

Certainly Germany is a destination with lots to see and do for all categories of Irish visitors.