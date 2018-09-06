News

Irish Visitors to Germany Grow by 12.9%

Irish Visitors to Germany Grow by 12.9%

The German National Tourist Office duo of Jeanette Schuchmann, Deputy Director and Charles Wilson,Sales Manager hosted the trade for an up to date briefing followed by dinner in Dublin’s Merrion Hotel.They revealed that Irish visitors to Germany had grown by 12.9% for the first six months of this year.

Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel; Helen Fyfe, Lufthansa; Tom Kiernan, ask susan were at the Merrion Hotel.

Tourism is extremely important for the German economy.Total consumer spending by tourists (day trips and overnight stays by domestic and international travellers): €287.2 billion.The tourism industry in Germany employs 3 million people directly.

Jens Bachmann, Aviareps; Peter Friedrich, Travel Cube.

For Germany, Ireland offers enormous potential for holiday-trips abroad,with a prediction of an annual growth rate of 3.3% up to 2013.Germany the second most popular destination for Europeans for the eighth year running.Growth 2017/16: + 9%, with France in second place and Spain still the leader.

Adele Walsh and Jean Claffey both Joe Walsh Tours with Charles Wilson, G.N.T.O.

Magic Cities & Historic Highlights

There are 10 ‘magic cities’ in Germany – with Berlin the most visited by Irish travellers.
These cities are  always popular, but there is scope to   explore further: Germany’s 17 ‘Historic Highlights’ , are rich in architecture, attractions, culture and history and offer a fresh perspective on city breaks.

Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel; Jeanette Schuchmann, G.N.T.O; Pat Dawson, ITAA.

Looking forward  to events and themes in Germany,Germany is celebrating 100th. Anniversary of Bauhaus next year.Main routes will include Berlin, Dessauand Weimar.
Other destinations‘off the beaten track’: Alfeld, Essen, Celle, Krefeld, Münster, Hamburg and the Ruhr.
This will provide an ideal opportunity for arts, culture and history products and will include new museums and a ‘Grand Tour of Modernism’.

Charles Wilson, G.N.T.O. welcomes  Gabrielle Gilmartin, Fcm Travel

Certainly Germany is a destination with lots to see and do for all categories of Irish visitors.

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Marek is August Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Patricia Wins Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to South Africa

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus to Appoint Leisure Sales BDM (UK & Ireland)

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Emirates Announces Codeshare Partnership with Jetstar Pacific

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Free Flights Giveaway from Cork Airport on Opera Lane

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Lufthansa Group Launches New NDC Partner Programme in Ireland

Michael FloodSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

British Airways Makes A Multi-Million Pound Investment in Club Europe

Michael FloodSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Free to Join Programme – You Don’t Pay Us, We Pay You!

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

New Expedia TAAP Dynamic Hotel Commission Programme – Let’s Make Money with Expedia TAAP!

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland