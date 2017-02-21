iServe eSmartCode Labels Help Retrieve Lost Travel Items

Lost your passport, mobile phone or luggage – or even your child? Irish company iServe (www.iserve.ie) has products that use an eSmartCode to help you get them back.

Smart I.D. Pack

eSmartCode is a simple, safe and cost effective passive tag for all of your travel items that provides a simple method for the finder to let you know where you can recover them. The battery-free tags and labels are on your possessions, the technology is in the cloud, and you have complete anonymity.

You simply purchase a set of labels and activate them instantly on the website eSmartCode.com – you are asked for two mobile numbers and the ID Code is then linked to those numbers and your chosen language. Your labels and tags are now active and can be attached to your important items.

If something is lost the finder goes to the website eSmartCode.com, chooses their native language from the list, and enters the code that is on your tag or label. They then type a message letting you know where you can recover your property (or even your pet) and send the message – the system translates then sends a text message (SMS) to you in your chosen language within 10 seconds. (The sender never sees your mobile number.)

Each Smart I.D. pack contains a luggage label, a key fob, a mobile phone label and a passport label.

KoolioBandz

The KoolioBandz version is a children’s identity wristband that helps reunite you when your child gets lost. The wristband is waterproof, skin friendly and is available in blue or pink.

This wristband could even be handy in locating your child onboard some of today’s huge cruise ships!