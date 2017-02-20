Israel GTO Appoints New Director for UK & Ireland

The Israel Government Tourist Office has appointed Sharon Bershadsky as the new Director of the UK & Ireland, following the end of Naama Oryan-Kaplan’s five-year term. She has previously worked as an international relations account manager at Yad Vashem, followed by joining the Ministry of Tourism in 2014 to manage the European markets.

Sharon said: “I am delighted to join the team based here in London to continue the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts in growing tourism to Israel. Last week we were fortunate to have a new airline announce flights to Tel Aviv from London Luton from June, and throughout 2017 we look forward to the opening of a number of new hotels, including the much anticipated W Hotel Jaffa.

“Israel is a tiny country, however it has a wealth of experiences on offer – from cultural to culinary, adventure to relaxation and everything in between, making it a must visit destination for everyone.”

Sharon will be in charge of developing relationships with the UK and Irish travel industry in order to develop new product, flight routes and tour operator offerings.