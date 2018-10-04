News

Istanbul CVB Becomes an Official Partner of ICCA

Istanbul CVB is partnering with ICCA as an ‘Association Relations Partner’ (ARP), to further promote Istanbul as a leading congress destination.

 

The President of Istanbul CVB and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Sekib Avdagic and the ICCA Regional Director (Europe), Elif Balci Fisunoglu signed the 2 year agreement on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Avdagic stated: ”This is an important step for Istanbul’s visibility and it will strengthen our relationship with both ICCA and international associations. I believe that it will have a positive impact on Istanbul’s position as an international congress destination.”

