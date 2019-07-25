It Could Be You Winning Two Tickets on Emirates

Irish Travel Trade News is once again partnering with Emirates to find the 2019 ITTN+Emirates Travel Photographer of the Year. The competition is running from 20 June to 31 October and photos taken since 1 November 2018 by travel agency or tour operator staff employed on the island of Ireland are eligible.

So why not get out your pictures and enter for the July competition.

Each month’s entries will be judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and Paul Sherwood, a leading professional photographer.

Each of the monthly winners will receive a voucher for €100 and a trophy. In addition a sixth finalist will be chosen by the judging panel from all the non-winning entries received. This winner will also receive a voucher for €100 and a trophy.