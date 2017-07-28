ITAA Conference in Porto-12th to 15th October

The ITAA Conference will be held in Porto, Portugal from the 12th to the 15th of October.

The conference is being held in the 5* Hotel Solverde SPA and Wellness Centre. The conference meetings take place on Friday October 13th with a range of speakers focusing on current issues facing the travel trade. On Saturday there will be sightseeing tours and a gala dinner. Pre-conference there will be a golf day on Thursday October 12th and there is an optional post conference fam trip.

There are still places available for the conference and the ITAA contact is Jean Maxwell on email: jean@itaa.ie

Flight options are available, please note that the Aer Lingus discount offer expires on the 31st of July and that there are a limited number of seats being held on the Ryanair flight Porto to Dublin on the 15th of October.