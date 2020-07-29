ITAA Forms Supplier Council for Affiliate Members

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has established a supplier’s council that will act as a representative body for the Association’s affiliate members. The new initiative is being led by newly elected ITAA Board Member, Alan Lynch, Managing Director of Cruisescapes and Travel Escapes, who acts as the Association’s Tour Operator representative.

The new council is made up of five members: Mary Denton, Sunway Holidays; Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection Holidays; Jennifer Callister, Royal Caribbean International; Bev Hart, Bookabed; and Alan Sparling, ASM Ireland.

Alan Lynch said: “Part of my responsibility is to review the level of engagement between the Association and the various affiliate suppliers who provide product for our members. I feel it is vital that, as an industry, we work together to overcome the huge challenges we currently face. We are all trying to achieve the same result and I strongly believe that, by working as a team, we can achieve this. The level of experience, ability and passion is in abundance among the affiliate suppliers that I have asked to join the council.

“As a first step, we will be gathering information from the affiliate members to ascertain the number of people that are currently employed by the affiliates so that we can include these in our submissions to the government. As an industry, we have been very successful to date in bringing our plight to the attention of the relevant departments within the government and we would hope to see the affiliates benefit from the hard work that has already taken place.”

In addition to representing the ITAA’s affiliate members, the council will also take on board discussions regarding awards ceremonies, ITAA events, and the annual ITAA Conference.

To find out more about the ITAA suppliers council, email Alan Lynch at: alan@travelescapes.ie. To become an affiliate member of the ITAA and have your voice heard, visit: itaa.ie/become-an-affiliate/.