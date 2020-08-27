ITAA Postpones Annual Conference Until April 2021

The Irish Travel Agents Association, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, has rescheduled its Annual Conference to take place from 8-10 April 2021 in line with current Covid-19 safety measures. The ITAA Annual Conference was scheduled to take place this year in Évora, Portugal, from 15-18 October, but to ensure the safety and comfort of all delegates the ITAA Board and the Portuguese Tourist Office in Dublin have decided to postpone the conference until April next year.

Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive, said: “The Annual Conference is a highlight of the travel trade and press calendars in Ireland, as it provides us with an opportunity to meet with our colleagues from home and abroad, as well as discover more about Portugal and the Alentejo. The Alentejo is a region with a strong cultural background, with numerous castles, churches, monasteries, megalithic monuments, a rich Roman heritage, and home to Évora – a classified a UNESCO World Heritage city.

“These events are essential for allowing the important partnership between Ireland, Évora, the Alentejo and other Portuguese regions to continue to grow at every level of tourism, culture and business. Unfortunately, due to concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19, we feel that it would be in everyone’s best interests to reschedule this year’s conference to take place in April 2021. We are very much looking forward to holding our conference in Évora and working to prepare a safe, successful and enjoyable event for our delegates from all over the world.

“These past few months have been incredibly stressful for the Irish travel industry, with many businesses under immense pressure due to travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are pleased to be able to reschedule these important events to meet up with our friends, old and new, and discuss the international travel trade. We will be posting regular updates in our ITAA newsletter and on our website over the coming months, so be sure to check for updated information.”

Susana Cardoso, Director, Portuguese Tourist Office, Dublin, said: “While we are disappointed with the postponement of the ITAA conference to April next year, it is the right decision to ensure that delegates have the best experience possible. We are very much looking forward to welcoming the Irish trade in Évora next April.”

Vítor Silva, President, Alentejo Tourism Bureau, said: “Évora is ready to welcome tourists when they feel ready to travel. Throughout the Alentejo region in Portugal you will find a ‘social distance landscape’ and a clean and safe environment where you can enjoy heritage, a strong gastronomy and wine tradition, pedestrian routes, the largest artificial lake in Europe, parks and natural reserves.”