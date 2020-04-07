News

ITAA President’s Statement on Working on Behalf of Travel Trade

ITAA President’s Statement on Working on Behalf of Travel Trade

John Spollen, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has said: “The board of the Irish Travel Agents Association has been working diligently over the past three weeks with Government representatives regarding issues specific to travel agents and the difficulties they are experiencing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. These behind-the-scenes meetings and representations have been on-going with cross-industry support to get key initiatives agreed by Government.

“There have been multiple communications and teleconferences since 16th March with the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport; Commission for Aviation Regulation; Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation; and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“On 26th March, the Commission for Aviation Regulation issued guidance regarding the Package Travel Directive that caused shockwaves to resonate throughout the travel industry. Following this, our representations to government and other bodies intensified.

“We have had multiple calls and teleconference meetings backed up by board and subgroup meetings. This has been a massive effort on the part of the ITAA Board and the ITAA Executive with assistance from our legal adviser Anne Dolan and Limelight Communications.

“Our discussions have centred around Irish legislation relating to EU 261 and the ‘phantom flights’ of some airlines, the Package Travel Directive, and Insolvency Protection Arrangements as required under the Package Travel Directive. There have been lengthy discussions on the issue of airline refunds versus credit notes, which we believe is of key concern to travel agents and their customers. We await the response of Minister Ross and the Department, which is expected this week.”

Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive, added: “Our representations have had cross-industry support. We have been updating Travel Centres, Worldchoice Ireland and Travel Counsellors Ireland on these discussions, and I wish to acknowledge their support for the ITAA in these negotiations. With everyone working together, we can achieve change and support for our industry.

“At EU level, the ITAA continues to make representations to the European Commission through our partners, the European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECCTA) on the Package Travel Directive.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Minister’s Statement on Support for Travel Sector

Neil SteedmanApril 7, 2020
Read More

Let Us Know How ITTN Can Help

Neil SteedmanApril 7, 2020
Read More

Eileen O’Mara Walsh, R.I.P.

Michael FloodApril 7, 2020
Read More
European Commission Logo

European Commission Update on Package Travel Directive

Michael FloodApril 7, 2020
Read More

Travel Counsellors Launches Welfare Fund for Business Owners

Neil SteedmanApril 7, 2020
Read More

World Tourism Organisation Releases Covid-19 Recovery Blueprint

Neil SteedmanApril 7, 2020
Read More

IATA Postpones 2020 AGM

Michael FloodApril 7, 2020
Read More

PATA Launches New Information Gathering Service to Overcome Covid-19

Neil SteedmanApril 7, 2020
Read More

More Than 6m Jobs at Risk in EU and 1m in UK – WTTC

Neil SteedmanApril 7, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland