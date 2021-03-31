ITAA Releases Provisional Itinerary for October Conference

The Irish Travel Association has unveiled its provisional itinerary for its conference that will take place in Évora in Portugal from October 15-17, 2021. And it looks very inviting!

Wednesday 13th October

Golfers travel to Troia/Setubal for overnight in Troia followed by golf on the 14th October in Troia Resort Golf, voted one of Continental Europe’s best 10 resorts by Golf World Magazine.

Thursday 14th October

All Delegates arrive in Evora for 3 night stay at the Vila Gale Evora Hotel. Buffet dinner on arrival.

Friday 15th October

ITAA Conference followed by a late afternoon walking tour of Évora. Dinner at the charming 15th-century Convent do Espinheiro Historical Hotel & Spa.

Saturday 16th October

Enjoy a visit to Monsaraz, an extremely beautiful medieval town. Followed by a Gala Dinner in Pousada de Estremoz, a 14th century Castle.

Sunday 17th October

Delegates return home – or join post conference tour.