News

ITAA Releases Provisional Itinerary for October Conference

ITAA Releases Provisional Itinerary for October Conference

The Irish Travel Association has unveiled its provisional itinerary for its conference that will take place in Évora in Portugal from October 15-17, 2021. And it looks very inviting!

Wednesday 13th October

Golfers travel to Troia/Setubal for overnight in Troia followed by golf on the 14th October in Troia Resort Golf, voted one of Continental Europe’s best 10 resorts by Golf World Magazine.

Thursday 14th October

All Delegates arrive in Evora for 3 night stay at the Vila Gale Evora Hotel. Buffet dinner on arrival.

Friday 15th October

ITAA Conference followed by a late afternoon walking tour of Évora. Dinner at the charming 15th-century Convent do Espinheiro Historical Hotel & Spa.

Saturday 16th October

Enjoy a visit to Monsaraz, an extremely beautiful medieval town. Followed by a Gala Dinner in Pousada de Estremoz, a 14th century Castle.

Sunday 17th October

Delegates return home – or join post conference tour.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Topflight Reporting ‘Exceptionally High Demand’ for Ski Holidays for Winter 2021/22

Fionn DavenportMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Holidaymakers More Likely to Book With Travel Professional Now Than Before Pandemic

Fionn DavenportMarch 31, 2021
Read More

The World’s Most Dangerous Locations…For a Selfie

Fionn DavenportMarch 31, 2021
Read More

App in the Air Reveals Winners of Inaugural 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Fionn DavenportMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Globetrotter VR Launches Series of Virtual City Tours

Fionn DavenportMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Cassidy Travel is Hiring!

Fionn DavenportMarch 31, 2021
Read More

WTM London and IBTM World Partner with The Five Percent Roadshow

Michael FloodMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Florida Threatens to Sue to Restart Cruising

Fionn DavenportMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Voting Opens in World Travel Awards

Fionn DavenportMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn