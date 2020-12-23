News

ITAA Seeks Clarification Regarding CRSS for Member Travel Agents

ITAA Seeks Clarification Regarding CRSS for Member Travel Agents

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is calling on the Government to clarify if travel agents qualify for the Covid Recovery Support Scheme (CRSS) under the new restrictions that come into effect on 24 December.

The Association has highlighted the fact that travel agents are classed as non-essential retail and will be permitted to open under new restrictions. However, for all intents and purposes, travel agents have remained closed since last March due to fears surrounding the spread of Covid-19.

The Irish travel sector has been drastically impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and since March 2020 the industry is down by 95%. The ITAA has pointed out that different sectors have received varying levels of support from Government following the arrival of the pandemic in Ireland. The Association would like to see the travel sector treated fairly, as many travel agents have been under huge financial pressure to stay open this year, therefore the CRSS is vital for 2021.

Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive, said: “Some sectors have received bespoke special assistance and grants during the course of the pandemic and we are only asking that travel agents are treated in the same way, as we are one of the sectors that has been hit the hardest by the pandemic. We are calling on the Government to make a clear decision on this, so that we can begin to rebuild our industry. Irish people love to travel; as soon as it is declared safe to travel again we believe that consumer confidence will be restored. Until that happens, we need support from Government to protect our customers and our businesses.

“The travel industry has been forced into lockdown for an indefinite period of time due to the outbreak of Covid-19. We want to work with Government to save lives and keep our families, our staff, our clients and our communities safe, but we also need to preserve our businesses so that we can resume operations when it is safe to do so. We are hopeful that with Government assistance in the form of the CRSS, we will be able to save the 3,500 jobs that are currently at risk in the Irish travel industry. These businesses were viable before the pandemic and I have no doubt that they will continue to be viable after the threat of Covid-19 has passed.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

Related Items

More in News

Celebrity has 30 cruises exploring Asia orvSouth America in 2022-2023

Michael FloodDecember 23, 2020
Read More

Thailand Reopens Borders to International Travellers

Neil SteedmanDecember 23, 2020
Read More

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from ITTN

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2020
Read More

EU Traffic Lights Turning Red for Britain

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2020
Read More

IATA Unveils Plans for New Travel Pass

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2020
Read More

British Airways Announces Deep Cuts to Long-Haul Network

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2020
Read More

Silversea offers up to 20% savings on selected voyages

Michael FloodDecember 22, 2020
Read More

6,000 Air Routes in Europe Have Vanished – ACI Europe

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2020
Read More

Airlines and Airports Stress Need to Align EC Slot Relief Proposal with Aviation Industry Recommendations

Neil SteedmanDecember 22, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland