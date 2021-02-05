ITAA To Address Dáil Committee

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) will meet with The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks this Tuesday 9th of February to discuss a range of issues faced by the travel industry as a result of COVID-19 and related restrictions.

The ITAA will put forward a delegation of Pat Dawson, ITAA CEO and Paul Hackett, ITAA Board Member and CEO of Click&Go to present updates on the current situation with airline refunds and supports received by the travel industry since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to this meeting, an ITAA delegation led by CEO Pat Dawson and President Michael Doorley will also meet with Minister of State Hildegard Naughton and Minister Eamon Ryan on Tuesday 16th February, in order to further discuss supports needed for travel agents in the coming months.