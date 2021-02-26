ITB Berlin NOW Convention: Rethinking Tourism

The global travel industry’s largest think tank is attracting leading opinion-formers and visionary minds to its virtual edition. In this challenging year, the programme of the ITB Berlin NOW Convention features experienced industry figures who will discuss their views on the industry’s future with participants in the event. From 9 to 12 March 2021, under this year’s heading ’Rethink, Regenerate, Restart – Tourism for a Better Normal’, more than 200 leading speakers from the international travel industry will be having their say.

Among the more than 30 CEOs are Luuc Elzinga, CEO of Tiqets, Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, Travis Pittmann, co-founder and CEO of TourRadar, Merja Taipaleenmäki, CEO of Citynomadi Ltd, Jan Sadowsky, CEO of Green Tiny Houses, and Brad Weber, president and CEO of Gray Line Wordwide, to name but a few. Speakers from around the world from not- so-familiar brands and backgrounds will offer food for thought and an alternative focus with their commitment and clever ideas. Visitors to the virtual edition can choose between sessions on key topics such as destinations, sustainable travel, marketing and travel sales and will benefit from wide-ranging and constructive input on the latest developments in the travel industry. For exhibitors, trade visitors and the media, participation in the ITB Berlin NOW Convention is included in the price of a ticket. Full details of the programme of the ITB Berlin NOW Convention are available online.

Additional information on how to take part in ITB Berlin NOW and obtain tickets can be found here.