ITB Buyers Circle: Exclusive Meeting Place for 1,000 Senior Buyers

Senior buyers can apply now for a place at the exclusive ITB Buyers Circle during ITB Berlin. Around 1,000 national and international decision-makers representing the business travel, MICE and leisure travel sectors are invited to submit their application to www.itbbuyerscircle.com by 15th February 2018. Membership of the ITB Buyers Circle is valid for one year. Global players and start-ups alike can benefit from the wide range of services offered by the ITB Buyers Circle.

The ITB Buyers Circle offers numerous services at the show aimed at saving buyers time and ensuring a pleasant and organised visit. Members of the ITB Buyers Circle have access to the ITB Buyers Circle Lounge at the Marshall Haus, where fully equipped workplaces, wi-fi, refreshments and a quiet area are available to senior decision-makers. Buyers can make use of the Open Networking Area in the gallery or one of six separate meeting rooms, which can be booked in advance, for in-depth meetings with exhibitors away from the bustle of the fair. Additional advantages of ITB Buyers Circle membership include admission to ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention, early access to the exhibition grounds from 08.30 via fast lanes and use of various shuttle services.

Following its successful debut in 2015, the 90-minute ITB Speed Networking event will be taking place on the morning of Thursday 8th March 2018. This pre-matchmaking system ensures that buyers can target those exhibitors whose products interest them. ITB Berlin will also be placing an even greater emphasis on theme-related networking events to which members of the ITB Buyers Circle will receive priority invitations.

As in previous years, candidates’ applications will be individually checked. Details and application forms are available online at www.itbbuyerscircle.com.

ITB Berlin and ITB Berlin Convention

ITB Berlin 2018 will take place from Wednesday 7th to Sunday 11th March. From Wednesday to Friday ITB Berlin is open to trade visitors only. In 2017 a total of 10,000 companies and organisations from 184 countries exhibited their products and services to around 169,000 visitors, who included 109,000 trade visitors.

Parallel with the show the ITB Berlin Convention, the largest event of its kind, will be held from Wednesday 7th to Saturday 10th March 2018. Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors and exhibitors. More details are available at www.itb-berlin.com, www.itb-convention.com and at ITB Social Media Newsroom.