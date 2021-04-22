ITIC in Conversation with Luke O’Neill on the Battle Against Covid

Earlier this week the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) spoke with Professor of Biochemistry and Immunology Luke O’Neill on how society and the economy is winning the battle against Covid. Positive, engaging and stimulating, Luke discusses how international travel can restart, how we must live alongside variants, the importance of embracing antigen testing, and how the Irish Government and public health authorities have been too conservative and cautious in balancing the pandemic with the country’s economic needs.