Irish Tourism Industry Awards Launched

Minister of State for Tourism & Sport, Brendan Griffin TD,has launched the Irish Tourism Industry Awards. The awards, which take place every two years, are organised by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and industry partners.

The Awards celebrate excellence, innovation and success within tourism, Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and one that employs 254,000 around the country. The ceremony event will take place on February 1st 2019 in Dublin. 15 awards will be presented on the night and submissions can be made onwww.irishtoursimindustryawards.ie . The Awards cover regional tourism experiences, access initiatives, festivals and food tourism innovations amongst others.

Speaking at the launch of the Awards, Minister Griffin said: “Tourism is a key sector for the Irish economy and it is only right and proper that there is a national event to acknowledge and celebrate the best companies, operators and initiatives in this vibrant industry”.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of ITIC, said: “The Awards are organised by industry with Fáilte Ireland andTourism Ireland and are a flagship event within the tourism calendar – I encourage tourism businesses – big and small – to enter the Awards”

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, welcomed the inclusion of Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, and Dublin as Award categories and anticipated a high level of entries of significant calibre: “Tourism is one of the very few sectors which can penetrate all regions of Ireland and the quality and depth of Ireland’s tourism offering continues to improve and excite”.

A Special Recognition Award will also be presented to IAG CEO Willie Walsh to reflect his contribution toIrish tourism. O’Mara Walsh said “We are delighted to present Willie with a Special Recognition Award –his work as CEO of Aer Lingus, and latterly as CEO of IAG, has been instrumental in delivering positive change to Irish tourism and we look forward to saluting him on the night”.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Overseas tourism is enjoying considerable success at the moment and all markets are performing well. Tourism Ireland is delighted to support the awards once again and we anticipate a great event.”

Industry sponsors of the Awards include Aer Lingus, Irish Ferries, Cork Airport, Shannon Group, the Incoming Tour Operators Association, CIE Tours, Dublin Port, Guinness Storehouse, OPW, Waterford Crystal, Jameson Visitor Centres, Stena Line and the Irish Hotels Federation.