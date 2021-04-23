News

It’s a Penguin Party for World Penguin Day

April 25th is World Penguin Day, so SEA LIFE centres across the UK have transformed their Penguin Beaches into Penguin Beach BARS – because even our flippered friends deserve to have some fun in the sun.

SEA LIFE Hunstanton, Scarborough, Great Yarmouth and Weymouth wanted to provide its penguin pals with the ultimate party to cheer them up ahead of the sites reopening. The penguins will (hopefully) be able to bask in the spring sunshine and have a well-deserved rest before the centre’s welcome visitors back through its doors on May 17th.

Nigel Croasdale, SEA LIFE Hunstanton’s General Manager said: “We’ve all undoubtedly had a tough year with national restrictions and our SEA LIFE creatures have been missing seeing guests smiling faces every day, so we wanted to spread some cheer for our feathered friend in celebration of World Penguin Day. Penguin Beaches across the country are going to bring the Ocean Beach vibes of Ibiza to the aquarium, so our penguins can let loose and party in style.”

The newly transformed beach bars feature a variety of fun activities, including parasols, a beach bar, deck chairs and bucket and spades, so the penguins can chill-out, relax and party in style – who needs Ibiza?! Well, we do.

 

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

