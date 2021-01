It’s Not Too Early to Plan Your Lapland Trip

Is it too early to start planning for next Christmas? Stein Travel doesn’t think so and has launched its December in Lapland sale.

The one-, two-, or three-day trips to Lapland all include tobogganing, a reindeer sleigh ride and a meeting with the man himself in Santa’s Village – with lots of other activities also on offer.

Departures from Cork are on December 10 and 11; from Dublin on December 3 and 22; and from Shannon on December 2.