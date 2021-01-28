It’s Official: Visa-Free Travel Banned from South America & South Africa

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has signed off on an order ending all visa-free travel in the short term from most South American countries and South Africa. The measure, which came into effect at midnight on Wednesday, will remain in place until at least 5 March.

The South American countries on the no-travel list are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname and Uruguay. Anyone wishing to travel from those countries, as well as South Africa, will have to apply for an online visa or apply at the relevant Irish embassy, and each application will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

“Generally only applications for long stay visas granted for essential purposes are being considered,” said a government spokesperson.