News

It’s Party Time with RCI for Five Lucky Travel Agents

It’s Party Time with RCI for Five Lucky Travel Agents

In celebration of its 50th birthday, Royal Caribbean International is giving Irish travel agents the chance to be invited to an exclusive Ireland Birthday Party.

There are five places to give away at the special event on Tuesday 17 September at Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore. The full-day event at the luxury 5* hotel will consist of afternoon activities, Annual Trade Partner Awards and a cocktail party with evening entertainment.

To take part in the competition, send your best 5th or 50th party photos and tell RCI why you should win! Entries to be submitted to RoyalTradeEvents@rccl.com between 5-19 August.

Winners will be selected at random and announced no later than 23 August.

With more treats and exclusive announcements at the event, you will not want to miss this!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Finnair Flies First ‘Push for Change’ Biofuel Flights

Michael FloodAugust 6, 2019
Read More

Star Alliance and NEC Corporation Sign Partnership Agreement

Neil SteedmanAugust 6, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines and Bangkok Airways Announce New Codeshare Partnership

Neil SteedmanAugust 6, 2019
Read More

Shannon Airport Celebrates 10th Anniversary of US Preclearance Services

Neil SteedmanAugust 6, 2019
Read More

Visit Orlando Launches New Travel Trade Tools

Michael FloodAugust 5, 2019
Read More

SuperBreak and LateRooms Cease Trading

Neil SteedmanAugust 2, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Announces 5% Additional Commission for Agents 

Michael FloodAugust 1, 2019
Read More

Emirates Looking at Third Daily Flight from Dublin

Michael FloodAugust 1, 2019
Read More

Irish Cruise Passengers Grew by 8.3% in 2018 – CLIA

Michael FloodAugust 1, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland