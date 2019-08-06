It’s Party Time with RCI for Five Lucky Travel Agents

In celebration of its 50th birthday, Royal Caribbean International is giving Irish travel agents the chance to be invited to an exclusive Ireland Birthday Party.

There are five places to give away at the special event on Tuesday 17 September at Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore. The full-day event at the luxury 5* hotel will consist of afternoon activities, Annual Trade Partner Awards and a cocktail party with evening entertainment.

To take part in the competition, send your best 5th or 50th party photos and tell RCI why you should win! Entries to be submitted to RoyalTradeEvents@rccl.com between 5-19 August.

Winners will be selected at random and announced no later than 23 August.

With more treats and exclusive announcements at the event, you will not want to miss this!