News

It’s time to Save Our Industry!

An ITAA delegation led by CEO Pat Dawson will meet with Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton on Tuesday, February 16, in an effort to secure meaningful business supports for the travel industry.

This follows on from last Tuesday’s address to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks, where Pat Dawson and Click & Go’s Paul Hackett urged the government to recognise that “if  NPHET  and  the  Government  want  to  close  down  international  travel  for  a  year  they  need  to  put  in  place  the  appropriate  level  of  supports if they  want to have an Irish travel industry when international travel can safely resume.”

In the follow-up Q&A session, Paul Hackett replied to a question by committee member Duncan Smith (LAB) saying, “We made submissions last year to every committee…but we were ignored. If we don’t support this industry there won’t be an industry. It’ll be managed out of the UK.”

After that meeting, ITTN interviewed Paul Hackett. See it here.

 

Related Items
News

Related Items

More in News

Copyright © 2021 ittn