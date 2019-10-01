News

ITTN Awards: Just Three Weeks Left to Vote – So Vote NOW!

Who offers the Best Agency Support / Training Programme? Travel agents throughout Ireland can have their say by voting in this year’s ITTN Awards online at: www.ittn.ie/itt-awards/2019/. Voting closes on Friday 18th October – so don’t delay, VOTE NOW!

There are 22 Award catgories this year, including four new categories: Best Airline Ex-Ireland, Best Premium Economy Airline, Best City Break Destination in Europe, and Best Escorted Tour Operator.

Vote NOW at: www.ittn.ie/itt-awards/2019/.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

