ITTN Group Appoints Joan Scales as Editor of ITTN Ireland

Irish Travel Trade Network is delighted to announce the appointment of award-winning journalist Joan Scales as Editor of ITTN Ireland. She will oversee the ongoing development of the site, which brings topical news, holiday experiences, reviews, special offers and plenty of ideas for places to see and things to do in Ireland. ITTN Ireland will provide a channel for the hospitality industry and tourism operators; indoor and outdoor experiences; food and drink outlets; golf and heritage travel.

Joan has long been a well-respected figure in Irish travel circles and a longstanding contributor to the Irish Times on travel and tourism matters, as well as the commercial property aspects of hotels and accommodation. Her ‘Ask Joan’ column in The Irish Times was a popular place for readers’ holiday questions. She also wrote a weekly column, ‘Road Warrior’, covering the business travel industry.

Joan joins an already impressive team that includes ITTN Group Editor Fionn Davenport; Communications Manager Allie Sheehan; industry reporter Jack Goddard; videographer Isobel O’Brien; and Sinead O’Brien, owner of Seagreentravel.com, a New York-based travel specialist that designs fully curated luxury trips to Ireland for the US market.

Also part of the ITTN team are Muriel Bolger, award-winning author and travel writer; and Stephanie Buckley, one of Ireland’s most popular bloggers and creator of EatSleepChic.ie.

Sharon Jordan, owner and managing director of The ITTN Group commented: “We continue to innovate and build an exciting and impressive team who will represent our industry to the highest of standards. Joan is an incredible addition and I am privileged she has joined us, we look forward to seeing how she develops the Ireland Inbound Holiday platform over the coming months. Investment in technology continues to be at the forefront of our plans and I urge you to ‘Watch this Space’ as we launch even more exciting products, and news on The ITTN Travel Awards in December over the coming months’